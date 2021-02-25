Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach PS5 Gameplay Revealed

During its February 2021 State of Play presentation, Sony debuted a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, which is coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2021. The creepy trailer gave a better look at the colorful environments and what appear to be new mechanics coming to the series.

The trailer showed the player interacting with environments like a colorful ball pit inside the indoor amusement park that is the hallmark of the FNAF series. The trailer showed the player-character going behind the scenes through hallways with pipes and other backstage equipment, and a companion voice warned that the enemies will never stop hunting you. The trailer ended with a suitably creepy clawed monster coming straight at you.

The most recent Five Nights at Freddy's game, Help Wanted, was also revealed during a State of Play presentation. That game was originally released only in VR before a non-VR version came to PC and PS4 at the end of 2019.