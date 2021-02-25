FF7 Remake PS5 CoD Patch Notes Xbox Live Down PS5 State Of Play Announcements Fortnite Scan Server Fortnite Purple Pool

Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach PS5 Gameplay Revealed

We got a fresh look at the new Five Nights At Freddy's game for PlayStation platforms during Sony's State of Play presentation.

By on

Comments

During its February 2021 State of Play presentation, Sony debuted a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, which is coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2021. The creepy trailer gave a better look at the colorful environments and what appear to be new mechanics coming to the series.

The trailer showed the player interacting with environments like a colorful ball pit inside the indoor amusement park that is the hallmark of the FNAF series. The trailer showed the player-character going behind the scenes through hallways with pipes and other backstage equipment, and a companion voice warned that the enemies will never stop hunting you. The trailer ended with a suitably creepy clawed monster coming straight at you.

The most recent Five Nights at Freddy's game, Help Wanted, was also revealed during a State of Play presentation. That game was originally released only in VR before a non-VR version came to PC and PS4 at the end of 2019.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)