First WWE 2K18 Gameplay Footage Showcased In New Trailer

2K Sports is continuing its steady stream of WWE 2K18 reveals. Today, the publisher released a new trailer for the game, showcasing the first footage of this year's wrestling title in action.

While the video doesn't divulge any new details about WWE 2K18, it does provide an extended look at some of the WWE Superstars and Legends from the full WWE 2K18 roster, including AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and the Undertaker. The trailer shows them and many other wrestlers performing their signature entrances and fighting in various types of matches. You can watch the full video at the top of this story.

2K recently revealed more details about WWE 2K18's expanded MyCareer mode. In this installment, players can follow one of two career paths; being a Company Man aligns you with GMs, while becoming a Fan Favorite earns you the respect of your fellow Superstars and may even reward you with your own customized championship. Additionally, this year's MyCareer mode boasts an improved promo generator, as well as a free-roaming backstage area.

WWE 2K18 releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 17, with a Nintendo Switch version following sometime this fall. Those who reserve the game will receive WWE Legend Kurt Angle as a free bonus, while pre-ordering the Deluxe edition allows you to play the game four days early, on October 13.