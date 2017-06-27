First Trailer For The Video Game Jumanji Movie Is Coming This Week

The first trailer for the new Jumanji movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is coming soon. As announced by the film's Twitter account, the debut trailer will premiere at some point on Thursday, June 29. The teaser video (below) also shows the tagline, "The game that plays you."

We'll circle back on Thursday with the trailer when it arrives. It'll probably feature a Guns N' Roses song.

You don’t play the game. The game plays you. The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle trailer arrives in 2 days! #JumanjiMovie pic.twitter.com/H5CWaYzZ9W — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) June 27, 2017

As announced previously, the movie's storyline will center upon a quartet of high school kids who find themselves drawn into the Jumanji game while in detention. The teens have to clean out the school's basement as their punishment and while doing so they find an old video game console that has a game called Jumanji on it.

They discover that choosing a character in the game transports them into a jungle as that character. This is quite a big change from the 1996 original Robin Williams movie.

Jake Kasdan, the son of legendary Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan, is directing Welcome to the Jungle. The film opens this Christmas.

Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johsnon, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan.