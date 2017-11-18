First The Incredibles 2 Trailer Shows Off Jack-Jack's Powers

"You have powers!"

The Incredibles II - Official Teaser Trailer
The first teaser for The Incredibles 2 is here. The sequel to Pixar's 2004 superhero adventure is set to be released next summer, and this early promo gives a first look at the movie.

The teaser doesn't give much away and mostly features Jack-Jack, the baby son of Bob and Helen Parr, testing out his powers. It ends with Bob holding his baby, and nearly getting frazzled in the process. Check it out above.

The Incredibles 2 is directed by Brad Bird, who helmed the first movie. All the main cast members are back, including Craig T. Nelson (Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Helen Parr/Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet Parr), and Samuel L. Jackson (Lucius Best/Frozone).

The movie was originally scheduled for a summer 2019 release, with the studio's Toy Story 4 set to arrive next year. However, with production on the latter progressing at a slower pace, the films swapped release slots.

While an official synopsis is yet to be released for The Incredibles 2, we do know a few plot details. At Disney's D23 convention this summer, Bird revealed that the movie would focus more on Helen's superhero adventures, while Bob is a stay-at-home dad, trying to deal with the increasingly powerful Jack-Jack.

The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15, 2018. The first movie made $633 million at the worldwide box office, and for several years was the second biggest movie that Pixar had released. It currently stands its seventh most successful film.

