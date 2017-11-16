First Rampage Trailer Turns Classic Video Game Into Epic Disaster Movie

Come for the wolf and gorilla, stay for the lizard.

Last updated by on

4 Comments
Rampage - Official Trailer
  1. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  3. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  4. Skyrim Nintendo Switch Launch Livestream
  5. Disney Shuts Down Marvel Heroes; EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Drama - GS News Roundup
  6. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  7. GS News Update: Skyrim For Switch Supports Video Capture, And Why That's Noteworthy
  8. GS News Update: Dragon Ball FighterZ Adds Three More Major Characters
  9. Battle Chef Brigade - 22 Minutes Of Hunting And Cooking Gameplay
  10. The Truth About The Punisher
  11. Moira - Overwatch Hero Guide
  12. The Surge: A Walk In The Park - Teaser Trailer
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rampage - Official Trailer

The first trailer for the movie adaptation of the arcade game Rampage has arrived. While photos from the movie previously released showed star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among chaos and destruction, this is the first look at the mutated monsters causing all the trouble.

Rampage follows primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), as he attempts to save his best friend, a silverback gorilla named George, who has mutated into a gigantic creature capable of tearing down buildings. George isn't the only mutant, though. There's also a massive wolf shown in the trailer, which seems to have a much less friendly disposition than the gorilla.

If you've wondering about Lizzie, the giant lizard from the game, never fear. While the trailer mostly follows George and Ralph--the name of the wolf in the game--it ends with the arrival of Lizzie. The massive lizard reveals itself after surfacing in a river. "I was just thinking the only thing that's missing right now is a giant crocodile," Johnson's character says.

Rampage also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is essentially just playing his The Walking Dead role of Negan here, Malin Ackerman (Watchmen), and Naomie Harris (Moonlight). It smashes into theaters on April 20, 2018.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (4)
    Join the conversation
    There are 4 comments about this story
    Load Comments (4)