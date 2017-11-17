First Rampage Movie Trailer Smashes Classic Arcade Game With An Actual Plot

The first trailer for the movie adaptation of the arcade game Rampage has arrived. While photos from the movie previously released showed star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among chaos and destruction, this is the first look at the mutated monsters causing all the trouble.

Rampage follows primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), as he attempts to save his best friend, a silverback gorilla named George, who has mutated into a gigantic creature capable of tearing down buildings. George isn't the only mutant, though. There's also a massive wolf shown in the trailer, which seems to have a much less friendly disposition than the gorilla.

If you've wondering about Lizzie, the giant lizard from the game, never fear. While the trailer mostly follows George and Ralph--the name of the wolf in the game--it ends with the arrival of Lizzie. The massive lizard reveals itself after surfacing in a river. "I was just thinking the only thing that's missing right now is a giant crocodile," Johnson's character says.

Rampage also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is essentially just playing his The Walking Dead role of Negan here, Malin Ackerman (Watchmen), and Naomie Harris (Moonlight). It smashes into theaters on April 20, 2018.