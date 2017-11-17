First Rampage Movie Trailer Smashes Classic Arcade Game With An Actual Plot

Come for the wolf and gorilla, stay for the lizard.

Last updated by on

17 Comments
Rampage - Official Trailer
  1. GS News Update: Star Wars Battlefront 2 And Destiny 2's FPS Optimized In New Nvidia PC Driver
  2. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is An EA Disaster - The Lobby
  3. EA Respond To Star Wars Loot Box Gambling Investigation - GS News Roundup
  4. Destiny 2 - First Look At The Lighthouse
  5. GameSpot's 72 Hour Extra Life Marathon - Team United States
  6. The History of Black Friday
  7. Mr. Robot Season 3 Episode 6 - References and Easter Eggs!
  8. GS News Update: 5 New Images Of PUBG's Upcoming Desert Map Revealed
  9. Who The Hell Is Star Wars Battlefront 2's Iden Versio?
  10. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon - Launch Trailer
  11. Need for Speed Payback - Most Epic Moments
  12. Destiny 2 Xur Exotics Guide (November 17)
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rampage - Official Trailer

The first trailer for the movie adaptation of the arcade game Rampage has arrived. While photos from the movie previously released showed star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among chaos and destruction, this is the first look at the mutated monsters causing all the trouble.

Rampage follows primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), as he attempts to save his best friend, a silverback gorilla named George, who has mutated into a gigantic creature capable of tearing down buildings. George isn't the only mutant, though. There's also a massive wolf shown in the trailer, which seems to have a much less friendly disposition than the gorilla.

If you've wondering about Lizzie, the giant lizard from the game, never fear. While the trailer mostly follows George and Ralph--the name of the wolf in the game--it ends with the arrival of Lizzie. The massive lizard reveals itself after surfacing in a river. "I was just thinking the only thing that's missing right now is a giant crocodile," Johnson's character says.

Rampage also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is essentially just playing his The Walking Dead role of Negan here, Malin Ackerman (Watchmen), and Naomie Harris (Moonlight). It smashes into theaters on April 20, 2018.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (17)
    Join the conversation
    There are 17 comments about this story
    Load Comments (17)