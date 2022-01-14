First Pikmin Bloom Community Day Of 2022 Issues 10,000-Step Challenge

Pikmin Bloom is gearing up for its first Community Day of 2022 on January 22, and players better have their best walking shoes on in order to reap all the rewards their flowers will sow.

The January Community Day will focus on the camellia flower, moving away from the poinsettia that has been prevalent in the game since December. Special rewards will be given to players who not only participate in the day's activities, but also walk 10,000 steps while doing so.

The full list of in-app bonuses includes the following:

All Big Flowers will bloom into camellias when you plant regular blue, red, yellow, or white petals around them.

Seedlings in your planter pack will grow into Pikmin at 1.5x the normal rate, even faster if you're actively planting flowers.

Players will receive 1 bonus coin per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500, to a maximum of 60 coins.

All players who reach the 10,000 step goal will be awarded a special Camellia Flower Badge.

Pikmin Bloom is the latest mobile collaboration between Niantic and Nintendo, tasking players with filling the game's world with flowers by walking around, planting petals, and growing Pikmin. December's Community Day focused on the aforementioned poinsettia and was the first in the game's short history to run a full 24 hours, as opposed to a set interval of time.