First PES 2018 Data Pack Update Out Now, Here's What It Includes

PES 2018 launched under a month ago, but it's already being updated with new content. Data Pack 1 is out now on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, introducing a bunch of welcome cosmetic changes.

The biggest changes are 117 new player faces. Players such as Luis Suarez, Neymar, and Romelu Lukaku are among those to get updated face models; take a look at all of them below. In addition, over 3000 players have received new photos for display in team management screens.

Publisher Konami also says the update contains new cutscenes for Master League, as well as more real-world boots and Champions League-specific kits "for teams such as Atletico Madrid and AS Roma." That's it for the first PES 2018 Data Pack, though Konami did confirm it's already working on Data Pack 2, which will be released in mid-November.

The cosmetic changes are welcome, since that was one area of PES 2018 we criticized in our review. "The game's presentation as a whole is lagging behind the competition," we said.

We continued: "And yet, when you get onto the pitch, no other football game feels as good as PES 2018. The slower pace is a definite improvement, helping tread the line between realism and fun near-perfectly. There's just something about the players' movement and the kinds of arcs the ball makes in the air that's just so pleasant to control--every pass, header, and shot just feels right. And when it clicks, and you score a thunderous strike from the edge of the area or finish off a slick passing move or even when you launch an ugly long ball forward to grab a last-gasp winner, it's the closest feeling you'll get to being out there scoring yourself." Read more in our full PES 2018 review.

