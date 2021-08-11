First-Person Shooter Nerf: Legends Launches This October

GameMill Entertainment and Hasbro have revealed that a first-person shooter game based on the famous Nerf gun toy line is coming to consoles this fall.

Nerf: Legends is a sci-fi shooter that includes single-player and multiplayer modes. You'll be facing off against evil robots in the campaign, while the PvP multiplayer supports up to eight players between free-for-all or 4v4 team matches. Cross-play is also enabled between all of the supported platforms.

There are plenty of different weapons to equip, as 15 authentic Nerf Blasters have been implemented into the game from the toy line's Mega, Ultra, and Elite sets. They include blasters such as The Judge, Elite 2.0 Shockwave, and Mega Centurion. Additionally, both your player character and blaster are customizable.

Different types of power-ups are present to add variety to the gameplay as well. The shots from the guns can be augmented with magnetic pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts. As you can tell by the use of darts rather than bullets, Nerf: Legends is billed as a family-friendly alternative to other more visceral multiplayer shooters like Battlefield or Call of Duty.

Nerf: Legends is set to launch in October for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.