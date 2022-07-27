First-Party Xbox Controllers Are Discounted At Amazon
Some models are seeing a $15 price cut, making this one of their biggest discounts of the year.
Microsoft’s Wireless Xbox controllers aren't discounted too often--especially the more colorful options--but right now you save up to $15 on select models. The eye-catching Shock Blue version, for example, is available for just $50, down from its usual $65. The deal probably won’t stick around long, so if you need a controller for player two (or just want an upgrade for player one), head over to either Amazon or the Microsoft Store to check out the savings.
Best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) -- $50 ($
60)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) -- $50 ($
60)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) -- $50 ($
65)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) -- $55 ($
65)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt) -- $60 ($
65)
Xbox Wireless Controller
$50+
Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, mobile, and PC, the latest rendition of the first-party Xbox controller is easily one of the best controllers around. Offering up to 40 hours of playtime on two AA batteries, wireless and wired connectivity options, an integrated screenshot button, and an ergonomic design put the gamepad at the top of its class. This current sale is seeing price cuts up to $15, making it one of the better deals we’ve seen this year. The biggest saving is for the Shock Blue model, although both the Robot White and Carbon Black models are also listed for just $50.
Not only is the Xbox controller great for consoles, but it was named one of GameSpot's best PC controllers of 2022. It doesn’t have any fancy features such as remappable back-buttons or a hair trigger mode, but you’d be hard-pressed to beat its combination of functionality and pricing.
