First Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer Delivers Epic Mecha Action

The first trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising is here. The sequel to Guillermo Del Toro's 2014 sci-fi action hit stars John Boyega and arrives in theaters on March 23, 2018. This first trailer introduces the new cast and delivers some inspirational speeches and some epic confrontations between monstrous Kaiju and giant mecha Jaegers. Check it out above.

Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight and also stars Scott Eastwood, Zhang Jin, Cailee Spaeny, and Jing Tian. The filmhas had a troubled development over the years, with Del Toro ultimately handing the directorial reins over to DeKnight, but remaining on board as a producer. In April, Del Toro spoke about working with DeKnight, and explained that he was a hands-off producer.

"It was such a great choice. I mean, I love [DeKnight], love what he does. I think he's really brilliant," Del Toro told Indiewire. "He's making it his own. I'm not breathing over his shoulder saying, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He's doing things differently and I like that.

"When I produce I try to produce the way I would like to be produced. I say to everyone I produce, 'If you need me I will be there 100% all the time. If you don't need me, I'm not there. You show me the cut then we'll start interacting.'"