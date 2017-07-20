First Pacific Rim 2 Teaser Invites Us To Join The Uprising

For a while it looked like the sequel to Pacific Rim might not happen at all, but it finally went into production late last year and is set to hit theaters next February. The first teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising has been released--it takes the form of a fake recruitment advert for Jaegar pilots, and features an appearance from star John Boyega--check it out above. A viral site has also been created to accompany the teaser, which you can see at gojaeger.com.

Pacific Rim: Uprising hits theaters on February 23, 2018. It's directed by former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight and also stars Scott Eastwood, Zhang Jin, Cailee Spaeny, and Jing Tian.

The film has seen a troubled development over the years, with original director Guillermo Del Toro ultimately handing the reins over to DeKnight, but remaining on board as a producer. In April, Del Toro spoke about working with DeKnight, and explained that he was a hands-off producer.

"It was such a great choice. I mean, I love [DeKnight], love what he does. I think he's really brilliant," Del Toro told Indiewire. "He's making it his own. I'm not breathing over his shoulder saying, 'What are you doing? What are you doing?' He's doing things differently and I like that.

"When I produce I try to produce the way I would like to be produced. I say to everyone I produce, 'If you need me I will be there 100% all the time. If you don't need me, I'm not there. You show me the cut then we'll start interacting.'"

In related news, the first trailer for Del Toro's new movie was released this week. It's a fantasy drama titled The Shape of Water--check it out here.