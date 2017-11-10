First Official Image Of New Doctor Who Is Revealed

The first image of the new star of Doctor Who has been released. The picture was tweeted by the show's official twitter account and gives us a first look at the latest Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

Whittaker was announced in the role of the 13th Doctor in July. She is the first female star of the long-running sci-fi series, and is pictured on a grassy plain with the TARDIS behind her. Check it out below:

Whittaker replaces Peter Capaldi, who has played the Doctor since 2013. Capaldi will make his final appearance on this year's Christmas Special, and it's likely we'll see Whittaker make her debut in it too. The Christmas episode is titled "Twice Upon a Time," and a trailer was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Whittaker's first full season as the Doctor will air in 2018. The show also has a new showrunner, with Broadchurch's Chris Chibnall taking over from Steven Moffat. In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Chibnall suggested the show might take a different approach from previous seasons.

"What the BBC was after was risk and boldness," he said: "I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them and said, 'This is what I would do,' I actually expected them to say, 'Ooh, let's talk about that.' But they said: 'Great!'

"I finally said yes because I love the show to my bones. I resisted it for a very long time, and [the BBC] really had to woo me."