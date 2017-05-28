First Of PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2017 Leaked, Apparently

It looks like the first of June 2017's PlayStation Plus games have been revealed.

The official PlayStation Turkey Twitter channel tweeted a picture of the PlayStation 4 games Killing Floor 2 and Life Is Strange that references PlayStation Plus. The tweet was removed, but not before NeoGAF was able to capture an image of it.

So it looks like Killing Floor and Life Is Strange could be June's free PS Plus games on PS4. There should also be freebies for PS3 and PS Vita, though these were not referenced in the PlayStation Turkey tweet. Given that it's the end of the month, we would expect Sony to make an official announcement very soon, surely this week.

Since it's the end of the month, don't forget that now is your last chance to grab May's PS Plus freebies before they return to their normal prices. You can see a rundown of all the titles here.

We will report back with all of June's PS Plus free games when they are announced.