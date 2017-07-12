First Nintendo Switch Video App Coming To Japan

The Nintendo Switch launched in March without any video streaming services. No YouTube. No Netflix. No anything. Now, the console is getting its first one--but only in Japan.

The NicoNico platform, which resembles YouTube in some ways, will come to the Japanese Nintendo Switch eShop later this week in Japan. However, as Eurogamer explains, people in other regions can download it if they have a Japanese Switch account.

In March, Nintendo executive Reggie Fils-Aime said the company is in discussions with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon to bring their streaming services to Switch...eventually. Those services are not available yet because Nintendo wanted the launch to be all about games.

Additionally, the Switch does not have a web browser, though, like the streaming apps, this feature might be added over time.

As of March 31, Nintendo has sold 2.76 million Switch consoles. The hybrid console is the fastest-selling system in Nintendo's history in some regions.