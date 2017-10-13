First Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Update Adds Online Team Battles And More

Nintendo is rolling out an update for the Switch Pokemon fighting game, Pokken Tournament DX. This is the first update since the title launched last month, and it adds some notable new features.

Along with some as-yet unspecified gameplay tweaks, the Pokken Tournament DX update introduces Online Team Battles to the fighting game. As in the offline version of this mode, you select three Pokemon to take into battle; when one is knocked out, you'll take control of the next until all three of a player's Pokemon have been defeated.

In addition to that, the update adds official groups to the Group Match online mode, which will give players a chance to earn new titles. Finally, the update introduces a new feature that allows you to record a Pokemon's movements in Free Training mode. With this feature, you can control the opposing Pokemon, record its movements, then battle against the playback. You can read more about the update on the game's official website.

Pokken Tournament DX is available exclusively for Switch. The game is an enhanced version of Wii U's Pokken Tournament, which itself was a home console port of the Japanese arcade game. The Switch version features additional Pokemon and modes. A free Pokken Tournament DX demo is available in the Switch Eshop.