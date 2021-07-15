First Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update Now Live, Adds Palamute Monstie

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin's first free post-launch update is now live on Switch and PC. This update adds a new five-star Co-Op Expedition Quest called Palamute Den that will allow you to obtain a new monstie companion: the Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise.

As Capcom notes on the official Monster Hunter website, you'll need to make some progress in Monster Hunter Stories 2 before you unlock Co-Op quests. You'll also need to use a Palamute Ticket in the game in order to embark on the Palamute Den Expedition Quest.

Gallery

After you've obtained a Palamute egg (apparently Canynes hatch from eggs in the Monster Hunter world), you can hatch it at the stables and add the Palamute to your monstie party. Its Kinship Skill is called Rising Axel, and it leaps into the air and delivers a devastating slash with a blade.

Capcom has many more free updates lined up for Monster Hunter Stories 2 over the next few months. The next one is slated for August 5 and will introduce a Co-Op quest to battle the Kulve Taroth, as well as two more monsties: Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos. The game's third and fourth updates will arrive in September and will add another handful of new monsties, including Dreadking Rathalos, Soulseer Mizutsune, and Molten Tigrex, while Silver Rathalos and Golden Rathian are coming to the game in October.

To celebrate Monster Hunter Stories 2's release, Capcom is giving away a free in-game item bundle to all players. If you're just beginning your adventure, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Stories 2 beginner's guide and Amiibo unlock guide.