First Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Trailer Released

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two is just a few days away, but developer Telltale Games is giving players an early look at the game. Season Two is divided into five episodes and continues the story of Jesse and his friends from the first season, Minecraft: Story Mode, in an episodic adventure game.

Episode 1, called Hero in Residence, kicks off the sequel's story and will be released digitally on July 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices, with a physical release coming in the fall. Check out the trailer for episode one below.

"A new adventure beckons, sending Jesse on a quest to the darkest depths of the world - and beyond! Joined by a motley band of familiar faces, fortune hunters, sometime enemies and one deeply disobedient llama, there will be tough choices, peril aplenty and no shortage of People Who Will Remember That," said Telltale Games.

If you played the first Minecraft: Story Mode, your decisions from the first game will carry over into Season Two. Telltale Games says new players shouldn't be put off, though, as it will be accessible to those coming to the game fresh. Season Two will also feature the multiplayer Crowd Play mode, where other players can help decide the direction of your game by participating from a mobile device.

For some idea of what to expect, check out GameSpot's reviews of episodes from the first season, the first episode of which is available for free on PC and consoles. Meanwhile, the first game has been announced for Nintendo Switch at some point in the future too, with hints that Season Two could be on its way shortly after.