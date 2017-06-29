First Jumanji Movie Trailer Shows Off Its Video Game World's Mayhem

The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is here. The movie is a follow-up to the classic '90s adventure and stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. The trailer delivers a mix of comedy and outlandish action sequences--check it out below:

EXCLUSIVE: @JumanjiMovie trailer! I smolder, have cool super powers & try not to cry when I'm scared. #TheLegendContinues #Jumanji DEC 20 🎅🏾 pic.twitter.com/8W6L5ijCwj — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 29, 2017

The film centers upon a quartet of high school kids who find themselves drawn into the Jumanji game while in detention. The teens have to clean out the school's basement as their punishment and while doing so they find an old video game console that has a game called Jumanji on it. The game pulls them into an amazing jungle world, with Johnson, Hart, Black, and Gillan playing the kids' in-game avatars.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Jake Kasdan, the son of legendary Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. It hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Kasdan explained that the movie is not a remake of the original film. "Jumanji is the kind of movie that I think people shouldn't out-and-out remake," he said. "To me, a big part of its power is in the unique elements of its original execution. Within that, I think there's this central idea and mythology that's mysterious, but powerful, and commands a powerful part of the imagination.

"I was a fan of the original movie, and I felt like this [movie] really honored it, and included a lot of the stuff that I loved about the original movie, but did it in a really new way."

The 1995 original Jumanji starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, and Bradley Pierce. It is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.