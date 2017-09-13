First Images Of Hellboy From Upcoming Reboot Are Amazing

Next year's Hellboy reboot is underway and today, the first image was revealed of Stranger Things' David Harbour as the movie's titular character. Prepare yourself for awesome.

The image was revealed via the Hellboy movie's Twitter, which was then confirmed by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Harbour has made a complete transformation into Dark Horse Comics' most popular character.

Joining Harbour is American Gods star Ian McShane as Hellboy's adoptive father Professor Broom, Resident Evil's Milla Jovovich as the villain Nimue the Blood Queen, and Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), who recently told THR he's been cast, as Ben Daimio, the field team commander for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense, better known as the BPRD. Recently, Ed Skein dropped out of playing Daimio after whitewashing concerns.

The new movie, simply titled Hellboy, has tapped Neil Marshall as its director, who is primarily known as the director of The Descent and Doomsday, as well as a few TV episodes of Game of Thrones and Westworld.

Hellboy first made his appearance back in 1993 on the cover of Dime Comics #4, followed by San Diego Comic Con Comics #2, which featured the first story including the character. Since then, the Dark Horse Comics character has appeared in numerous solo series, which have the demon battling creatures from mythology and lore across the globe.

Harbour tweeted out another image of him on set as well.

Please allow to introduce myself, I'm a man of wealth and taste...#hellboy pic.twitter.com/nmRvN4MVk6 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 13, 2017

The reboot of the film will be rated R according to Hellboy creator Mike Mignola, who has been involved in production since the start. No date for the movie has been set, but it will be released sometime in 2018.