First Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 6 Images Released

Game of Thrones fans eagerly anticipating what the penultimate episode of Season 7 will bring now have something to help tide them over. HBO has released a series of images from the upcoming Episode 6, which promises to be one of the most action-packed of the season.

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers ahead

As always with these teaser images, they don't reveal anything particularly shocking. They're also primarily focused on characters standing around with each other, rather than having them in the midst of any specific action.

Images courtesy of HBO

That said, we do see Arya and Sansa having a discussion in light of Littlefinger's apparent attempt to drive them apart in Episode 5, though it's difficult to read their expressions with any certainty. (Sansa is also shown reading something that she seems angry or frustrated by.) Additionally, we get a look at Tyrion and Daenerys sitting down for a fireside chat and strolling between two dragons, as you do. And there's a shot of the famous moment we've seen in multiple trailers at this point, with Beric's sword lighting on fire as he heads into battle.

We'll see how these pieces fit together when Episode 6 airs this Sunday. After that, there's only one more episode to come during what is an abbreviated--and sometimes rushed-feeling--Season 7. Season 8 will conclude the series with six episodes, although those may be longer than usual. For a breakdown of what we've seen, check out GameSpot of Thrones.