First Evil Dead Gameplay Revealed By Ash Williams Himself, Bruce Campbell

Time to grab your boomstick, as Evil Dead: The Game's first-ever gameplay trailer debuted during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The trailer shows many different Evil Dead characters that players will be able to use in the game, including Ash Williams, his younger sister Cheryl, Lord Arthur, and more. Over 25 weapons can be found throughout the game, including Ash's trademark Gauntlet, Boomstick, and chainsaw.

Also highlighted during the gameplay debut were some of the game's light RPG elements, as characters will level up via skill trees that boost speed, strength, and defense throughout the course of a match. Finally the trailer gave us our first glimpse of its PvP element, where one player becomes the Kandarian Demon who can possess

Evil Dead: The Game is a online co-op shooter from Saber Interactive featuring characters and locations from the popular horror movie franchise. It is scheduled to launch this fall for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.