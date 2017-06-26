First Dragon Ball FighterZ Screenshot Of Future Trunks Revealed

Last week, Jump magazine confirmed that the fan-favorite Dragon Ball Z character Future Trunks will be playable in the upcoming fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ. Today the game's Japanese Twitter account shared the first screenshot of the time-traveling Saiyan in action.

Just as in the anime series, Future Trunks enters into battle with his sword, making him the only one of the confirmed characters thus far to wield a weapon. The screenshot depicts Trunks as a Super Saiyan and using his sword to battle Frieza. You can take a look at it below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is being developed by Arc System Works, the studio behinds the fighting game series Guilty Gear and BlazBlue. The game was officially announced during Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, though Bandai Namco inadvertently revealed the game before the show through an early press release. The title features 3v3 battles and cel-shaded 2.5D visuals. Trunks is the seventh playable fighter confirmed thus far, joining Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is slated to release in early 2018. You can watch a full four-minute match at the top of this story.