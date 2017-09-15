First Details On Call Of Duty: WW2's Zombies Mode Emerge

Like other Call of Duty games, the series' upcoming installment, Call of Duty: WWII, will feature a Zombies mode. While we've known about the cast that will appear in it for some time now, we've now learned the first details about what players can expect from this year's Zombies experience.

Speaking to PlayStation Blog, Jon Horsley, senior director at Sledgehammer and the lead on WWII's Zombies mode, confirmed that it revolves around wave-based encounters like previous Zombies modes. "[T]he mode is focused on exciting four-player cooperative combat against waves of increasingly deadly zombies," Horsley said. The mode will be "grounded in a gritty, horrifying setting" that draws on the developers' experience with horror games like Dead Space; Horsley says the team is striving to make it "the most terrifying Zombies experience" Sledgehammer has ever created.

Horsley also shared some details about the mode's setting and story. "Zombies will take place in a quiet Bavarian village in Germany in the later years of WWII," he revealed. "Players will be transported to a horrifying corner of the town, where bloody sewers, evil laboratories, and ancient tombs will reveal their dark secrets." They'll also encounter different types of zombies, each of which "fills a specialized role as well." In one example, Horsley says players will encounter flaming and running zombies that will "give you serious problems if you get cornered."

You can read the full interview here. Call of Duty: WWII releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 3. We got a chance to sit down with Horsley and Sledgehammer creative director Cameron Dayton at San Diego Comic-Con, who spoke about how the team was working to make both WWII and Zombies feel fresh for a modern audience.