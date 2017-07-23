First Clip From Marvel's The Defenders Is Ominous

The full trailer for the upcoming Marvel Netflix superhero team-up The Defenders was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and now the first clip has been released. It features the show's villains--Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver) and Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho)--making some evil plans on a park bench. Check it out below:

The Defenders is set to hit Netflix in its entirety on August 18. The show unites the heroes from all four of the streaming giant's Marvel shows, namely Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.

They will be joined by a variety of other characters from the individual Netflix shows, including Daredevil's Elektra (Elodie Young), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Jessica Jones's Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), and Luke Cage's Misty Knight, played by Simone Missick.

In related news, a second season of the poorly-received Iron Fist was also confirmed at SDCC on Saturday. Beyond all of this, a third season of Daredevil and second for both Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are also in the works, as is a new Punisher series.

Be sure to keep an eye on GameSpot, because we'll be reporting on all the Marvel news coming out of SDCC this weekend.