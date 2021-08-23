First Call Of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha Test Starts This Weekend

After being officially revealed last week, PlayStation players will have the first opportunity to try out the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard. An alpha for the game exclusive to PS4 and PS5 owners is set to start this upcoming weekend, complete with the debut of a brand-new game mode, Champion Hill.

The alpha, which will be free and open to anyone on a PlayStation console, starts on August 27 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and runs until August 29 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. PlayStation owners will also be able to play without a subscription to PS Plus, Sony's online service for its platform.

While a new game mode, Champion Hill, will be available during Call of Duty: Vanguard's alpha it's not clear if other multiplayer modes will also be available. According to an announcement post, players will have access to some of the game's arsenal and even be able to customize weapons with up to 10 attachments.

Champion Hill, according to the same post, is heavily inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight, which placed two small teams of two or three against each other on close-quarters maps. The game mode pits multiple squads against each other in a round-robin tournament on a large map that's split into five sections. During Call of Duty: Vanguard's alpha, squads will be limited to two or three members, but larger games with more players may be included during a beta or when the game launches.

To win a match, players have to compete in a round-robin deathmatch tournament against other squads, reducing their life counts to zero for a full elimination. The game mode is also integrating one of Call of Duty: Warzone's key features with a buy round between combat where players can spend cash earned by killing enemies on weapon upgrades. Upgrades can also be purchased during a round in a designated buy zone.

PlayStation players who are eager to hop into Vanguard's alpha can pre-load it starting today. Two other betas are currently scheduled for the game as well, with a beta for PlayStation owners who have preordered the game set to take place from September 10 to 13.

The game's second beta, stretching from September 16 to 20 will be a mixed bag depending on what platform players are using and whether or not they have preordered the game. This beta will be entirely open for PlayStation owners, while anyone else will have to preorder the game to play on September 16 and 17. From September 18 to 20, the beta will be completely open to players across all platforms.