First Batch Of Xbox Game Pass Games For September Has Five Day-One Titles

It's a new month, which means the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games have been announced for the first half of September 2022. This month kicks off strongly with multiple brand-new titles coming to the subscription service.

A few different games are dropping today, September 6, including Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder's Edition, the Disney life-sim that's a little bit Stardew Valley. Game Pass members get exclusive cosmetic rewards and some in-game currency too, and it will be available on cloud, console, and PC.

Also coming today is Opus Magnum, an open-ended puzzle game that sees you experimenting with machinery, only on PC Game Pass. Train Sim World 3 is also coming to console and PC today, another day-one title, and is exactly exactly what it sounds like: a train simulator game.

On September 13, the "massive-scale real-time strategy game where you command entire armies on a dynamic battlefield," Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation will be coming to PC Game Pass. DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace will be arriving the same day on cloud, console, and PC, which lets you play as Krypto and Ace as they attempt to uncover Lex Luthor's plan to steal Metropolis' stays.

You Suck at Parking joins Game Pass on September 14 on cloud, console, and PC. It's another day-one title, "the world's most extreme parking game, and the only racing game where the goal is to stop."

On September 15, another day-one game joins the service, Despot's Game, on console and PC, and it's a rogue-like tactics army battler where you guide puny humans through the titular Despot's Game.

Heavy metal, Doom, and rhythm game fans will want to check out Metal Hellsinger on the same day, the final day-one title playable on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It's a rhythm FPS "brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music."

Xbox Game Pass First Half Of September 2022

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition -- Cloud, Console, PC

Opus Magnum -- PC

Train Sim World 3 -- Console and PC

September 13

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation -- PC

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace -- Cloud, Console, PC

September 14

You Suck at Parking -- Cloud, Console, PC

September 15

