First Ant-Man 2 Image Reveals Wasp's Costume

The Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently in production, and is set to hit theaters next July. As the title suggests, Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly will play a bigger role than she did in 2015's Ant-Man, alongside co-star Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man himself. Lilly has now revealed the first image of her in costume, tweeted to celebrate the anniversary of comic book legend Jack Kirby's birth. Check it out below:

I am honoured to be on set today playing #TheWasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday.

.#ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp pic.twitter.com/EBsV8jTK34 — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) August 28, 2017

In addition to Rudd and Lilly, Michael Douglas returns as scientist (and Wasp's dad) Hank Pym, while Michael Peña (The Martian, Fury) is back as Lang’s criminal pal Luis. New cast members include Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Randall Park (The Interview, Trainwreck) as SHIELD agent Jimmy Woo.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed, who previously helmed the first film. Reed took over from Edgar Wright, who had worked on the movie for many years but left shortly before production began. Wright recently revealed that he has never seen the final film.

In an interview with Modern Myth Media last year, Reed spoke about his plans for the sequel. "For me, as a comic nerd, I have always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team," he said. "That's a lot of what the second movie is really about--how they work together, and what their personal and professional relationships are like.

"To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. To me she's not a supporting character in this movie. It's every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang's."

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018.