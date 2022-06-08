Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo Out Now On Nintendo Switch

The demo will let you play under all three leaders and transfer your progress over to the full game.

By

Comments

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has received a demo on Nintendo Switch ahead of its official release later this month, with a decent amount of content available to play.

The Dynasty Warriors-inspired spin-off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses launches on June 24, but you can get a healthy head start on your progress with the demo. It allows you to play up to Chapter 4 with each of the game's three leader paths while also allowing you to transfer your progress over to the full game once it's out. The demo also supports local two-player co-op which should add even more flair to the traditionally flashy combat of the series.

Three Houses is just the latest in a series of franchises to receive Musou-styled spin-offs, with both Persona 5 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild getting the treatment with Persona 5 Strikers and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity respectively. Both of those added to the stories of each game in different ways, but it's unclear yet just how much Three Houses will work with the tale established by Three Houses in 2019.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is still one of the best games you can grab on the Nintendo Switch today and might make for required playing if Three Hopes ends up intertwining with it deeply. In GameSpot's Fire Emblem: Three Houses review, Kallie Plagge called its tense turn-based action "the kind of game that's hard to put down, even when it's over."

