Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Announced For Nintendo Switch

The Musou-style Three Houses spinoff is set to release on June 24.

The next entry in the Fire Emblem series has been revealed. Set in the same universe as the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a Musou-style game that offers players a different spin on the story of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.

