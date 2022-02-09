Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Announced For Nintendo Switch

The next entry in the Fire Emblem series has been revealed. Set in the same universe as the Fire Emblem: Three Houses universe, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a Musou-style game that offers players a different spin on the story of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude.

Prepare for a different story set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in #FireEmblemWarriors: Three Hopes, arriving to #NintendoSwitch on 6/24! pic.twitter.com/RsJvPZUNRY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022