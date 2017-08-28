Fire Emblem Warriors Special Edition Revealed For Nintendo Switch And 3DS

Nintendo today announced a Fire Emblem Warriors special edition version for the anticipated Nintendo Switch and 3DS game. In addition to the game, the premium package ($80) comes with three music CDs and 25 character art cards on 5x7 card stock, and a slip case to hold them. The package also has a two-sided poster in it featuring the game's characters, depicting the first games in the series in which they appeared.

One side is in English and the other in Japanese. You can see the contents of the special edition in the image below.

The Special Edition launches on October 20 for $80. That's the same day that the standard edition of Fire Emblem Warriors comes to Nintendo Switch and 3DS.

Fire Emblem Warriors is a Dynasty Warriors-style spinoff. Developer Koei Tecmo says the game features more playable characters than the first installment of any Warriors-style collaboration. The game's roster is taken primarily from three Fire Emblem titles: Awakening, Fates, and Shadow Dragon.

The Special Edition had already been announced for Europe. Today's announcement for North America came at that GameStop Expo, which is also where the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon Dual Pack was announced.