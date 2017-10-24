Fire Emblem Warriors Review Roundup

Super Mario Odyssey isn't the only Switch game from Nintendo to arrive this month. Also available now is Fire Emblem Warriors, Nintendo's latest collaboration with Koei Tecmo. Like Hyrule Warriors on Wii U, the game marries characters and elements from Nintendo's RPG series with the over-the-top hack-and-slash gameplay the Warriors series is known for.

Now that the game has been released, reviews for Fire Emblem Warriors have begun appearing online. We've collected a sample of them below. For a wider look at what critics have to say about the title, be sure to check out GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem Warriors Developers: Koei Tecmo, Omega Force

Koei Tecmo, Omega Force Platforms: Nintendo Switch, New 3DS

Nintendo Switch, New 3DS Release date: October 20

October 20 Price: $60/£50 (Switch), $40/£40 (New 3DS)

GameSpot -- 6/10

"Fire Emblem Warriors doesn't radically change the formula of the two-decade-old Warriors franchise, nor is it concerned with attempting to do so. At best, it's a decent vehicle for Fire Emblem's characters, a chance to flex their muscles in a new venue without the limitations of turn-based combat holding their abilities back. There are signs of potential left unrealized, and the thought of what a Warriors game with truly dramatic character relationships and permadeath could have been lingers. For now that remains out of reach as Fire Emblem Warriors is yet another collaboration where Omega Force's tendencies dominate the finished product." -- Jeremy Winslow [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"Those who are able to cultivate a resilience or blind spot for these micro-management niggles will be left with perhaps the most joyous and textured musou game yet. Fire Emblem not only fits Koei Tecmo's structures with unmatched elegance, its rollover systems enrich and improve the design in a way that, perhaps, could not be bettered by any other crossover, Nintendo-born or otherwise." -- Simon Parkin [Full review]

Game Informer -- 7.5/10

"Fire Emblem Warriors successfully taps into the series' long history to create an entertaining mash-up of its most memorable characters. Despite some poor storytelling and extraneous systems, I can't wait to return to the battlefield as my favorite characters to single-handily lay waste to entire armies and look incredibly stylish while doing it." -- Javy Gwaltney [Full review]

Destructoid -- 6.5/10

"With the power to pick up the Switch tablet and storm through History on the go, Fire Emblem Warriors is still going to get some play in my house despite its issues. It follows a set formula with very little in the way of risk-taking, but so long as you can stomach the idea of warring kingdoms with very little at stake other than your level-up bar, it'll probably delight you too. With some DLC meat on these bones it'll likely be a long, wild ride." -- Chris Carter [Full review]

Kotaku

"Fire Emblem Warriors lacks charm but compensates with spectacle. Battles are hectic and demand more concentration than other musou games. It never completely reconciles Fire Emblem’s tactical sensibilities and the Warriors series' raw chaos but what does manages to coalesce is captivating. The Fire Emblem series draws strength from tales of heroism: princes facing deadly dragons, farm boys rising to lead nations, armies staring down evil in spite of stacked odds. Fire Emblem Warriors might not capture the gameplay of the source material but it captures a sentiment. There is a special pleasure is watching your character charge headfirst into battles, repelling packs of monsters and dispelling the magic of dark sorcerers." -- Heather Alexandra [Full review]

Trusted Reviews -- 4/5

"Fire Emblem Warriors is superb. It successfully translates the beloved RPG series without sacrificing any elements for which I have adored the series. With countless characters, a robust upgrade system and plenty of modes on offer, you’ll sink hours into this stylish hack 'n' slasher without even knowing it." -- Jordan King [Full review]