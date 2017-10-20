Fire Emblem Warriors DLC Will Include Characters From Awakening, Shadow Dragon, And Fates

Fire Emblem Warriors is out on Nintendo Switch and New 3DS today. For die-hard fans of the series, its forthcoming DLC schedule has been detailed and will include characters, scenarios, and costumes from the Fates, Awakening, and Shadow Dragon games.

Each of the three different packs will include three playable characters, three history scenarios, new weapons and costume and new support conversations. All three packs will be available in the $20 season pass or can be purchased individually for $9. Those who purchase the season pass will also receive the bridal costume for Lucina.

Nintendo Everything details the contents of each pack as the following:

Fire Emblem Fates

Characters: Azura, Niles, Oboro

Three history scenarios

Five new costumes

13 broken armor models

Fire Emblem Shadow Dragon

Characters: Navarre, Minerva, Linde

Three history scenarios

Four new costumes

Six new weapons

Nine broken armor models

Fire Emblem Awakening

Characters: Owain, Tharja, Olivia

Three history scenarios

Three new costumes

Seven new weapons

Ten broken armor models

If you're thinking about picking up the game, make sure to check out our Fire Emblem Warriors review. In addition to Fire Emblem Warriors, there are a ton of new games on the eShop this week.