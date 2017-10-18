Fire Emblem Warriors DLC And Season Pack Further Detailed For Switch And 3DS

The next big Nintendo Switch game, Fire Emblem Warriors, launches later this week, and like many other titles nowadays, it'll receive a slate of additional downloadable content following its release. Nintendo has now shared some more details on what kind of content fans will get with Fire Emblem Warriors' various DLC.

Last month, Nintendo revealed that three DLC packs will be released for Fire Emblem Warriors in late 2017 and early 2018. The first will launch in December and is based on Fire Emblem Fates; the second will follow in February and is themed after Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon; the final DLC pack will arrive in March 2018 and is inspired by Fire Emblem Awakening. According to the official Fire Emblem Warriors website, each pack will consist of the following items:

Three new playable characters

Three new History scenarios

New weapons and costumes

New support conversations

Each DLC pack will retail individually for $9/£8.09. Nintendo will also offer a season pass that includes all three for a discounted $20/£18. Players who purchase the season pass will receive a bridal costume for Lucina as a bonus. In addition to that, Nintendo also announced a Japanese voice pack will be released alongside the game as a free download.

Fire Emblem Warriors launches for Nintendo Switch and New 3DS on Friday, October 20. That same day, Nintendo will release two new Amiibo figures of Chrom and Tiki, which will give players the items Chrom's Training Sword and Tiki's Tear when scanned in the game for the first time. You can learn more about the title in GameSpot's Fire Emblem Warriors review.