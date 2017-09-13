Fire Emblem Warriors Adds Fan-Favorite Character

Fire Emblem Warriors, the hack-and-slash spinoff by Dynasty Warriors developer Koei Tecmo, launches for Nintendo Switch and 3DS this October, and now we know of one more character who'll be featured in the game's roster. During today's Nintendo Direct, the company revealed that the fan-favorite hero Lyn will be a playable character in Warriors.

Lyn is notable for being one of the main characters in Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance, which was the first installment in the series to be released outside of Japan. She's also the first character thus far not to come from Fire Emblem Awakening, Fates, or Shadow Dragon, which Koei Tecmo said would be the three titles primarily represented in Warriors' roster. You can see Lyn in the new trailer below.

Fire Emblem Warriors releases on October 20. The Switch version will also be available as an $80 special edition, which includes 25 character art cards and a three-disc soundtrack. New Amiibo figures of Chrom and Tiki will also launch alongside the title.

