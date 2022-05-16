Fire Emblem: Three Hopes Trailer Shows Off Dmitri And The Blue Lions In Action

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, this time focusing on the Blue Lions house led by Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd. The Dimitrailer goes into detail on the characters who form that royal house, which includes familiar faces.

Dedue, Mercedes, Ashe, Felix, Annette, Sylvain, and Ingrid are present, and each of the Blue Lions takes to the battlefield while flexing their unique strengths. Mercedes can cast devastating magic, Ashe can take out enemies from a distance using archery skills, and Sylvain can charge into the fray on horseback.

As an added bonus, Nintendo also tweeted profile pictures that you can view and save below.

Show off your Blue Lions pride with a new profile picture! Grab yours below and let us know who your favourite is in the replies! #FireEmblem pic.twitter.com/z0VaQhTx59 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 13, 2022

April also saw a Fire Emblem trailer released, although that one was focused on the new protagonist Shez. Unlike the traditional Fire Emblem games, Three Hopes ditches tactical turn-based action for more dynamic warfare, taking a page out of the musou playbook of the Dynasty Warriors series.

Three Hopes does have some similarities to its predecessor Three Houses though, as you'll be able to experience one of three diverging story paths depending on which faction you've chosen to play as. If you don't side with Dmitri and the Blue Lions, you can also choose to join Edelgard of the Black Eagles or Claude and the Golden Deer house. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches for Nintendo Switch on June 24.