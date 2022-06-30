Fire Emblem Heroes Is Nintendo's First Mobile Game To Hit $1 Billion In Revenue

Fire Emblem Heroes has become Nintendo's top-grossing mobile title, as new data has shown that it has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime player spending globally across the App Store and Google Play.

According to analyst firm Sensor Tower, the mobile RPG has generated more revenue in Q1 2022--the Feh subscription pass likely helped here--than Nintendo's other mobile titles Dr. Mario World and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. It's also the first mobile game from Nintendo to reach that milestone and its closest internal competitor is Mario Kart Tour, which has lifetime mobile revenue of $282 million so far. Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp takes the #3 spot with $281.6 million.

Fire Emblem Heroes launched in 2017.

Fire Emblem Heroes is the fourth most-downloaded title when compared to Nintendo's other mobile games at 17.8 million downloads in comparison to Super Mario's top spot position of 310.7 million downloads. Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp have been downloaded 227.2 million and 65.4 million times respectively.

Japan has proven to be Fire Emblem Heroes’ most lucrative market with 54% of total player spending, while the US is in second place with 32.4% of revenue generated for the game. The App Store and Google Play also share an even split of the downloads, accounting for roughly 50% each.

Nintendo's mobile games have generated more than $1.8 billion from player spending worldwide, combined. Fire Emblem Heroes is now the most successful Fire Emblem game of all time according to these new figures.