Fire Emblem Engage Trailer Asks You To Find 12 Rings To Summon Classic Heroes

Nintendo's dropped a new trailer for Fire Emblem Engage, giving us a better look at what we can expect from the story.

From the first Fire Emblem Engage trailer, we could gather that rings had something to do with summoning old classic characters like Marth, but the latest The Divine Dragon Awakens trailer makes things a bit more explicit. It opens with the male version of Alear (the toothpaste-looking character you play as) holding his dying mother who's asking him to find "all 12 rings," which might point to how many characters are returning.

It also seems like memories are going to be an important aspect of the story, as Alear has forgotten all of his, but Marth notes that he's able to be summoned because Alear remembered him. The two also seem to have a bit of history together, as Marth does remember that Alear was kind when asked about the latter's past.

The rest of the trailer mostly shows off the various characters you'll meet in the story, touching on some classic story beats like alliances, evil dragons, and the like.

Interestingly, it also looks like the villains will be able to use the rings to summon classic heroes, including Marth, who's overcome with an evil aura towards the end of the trailer, sporting red hair rather than his usual blue, just to make it clear that he's evil. There's also a brief shot at the end of the trailer which also shows an evil version of Alear, with completely red hair, so clearly hair color is a big factor as to where you stand on the good-guy bad-guy scale.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to launch on Nintendo Switch, January 20, 2023, and you can preorder the Divine Edition now.