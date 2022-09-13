Fire Emblem Engage Revealed For Nintendo Switch, Releases In January

During today's Nintendo Direct, a brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem franchise was revealed: Fire Emblem Engage, which is set to launch January 20, 2023.

The game is set in a new region called Elyos. retains the turn-based strategy elements of previous Fire Emblem games, but the hero is able to summon heroes from previous Fire Emblem games--Marth and Sigurd are shown as examples in the trailer.

Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!

Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story. #FireEmblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! pic.twitter.com/qQ8MMAH8Od — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

This story is breaking…