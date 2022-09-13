Fire Emblem Engage Revealed For Nintendo Switch, Releases In January

A new Fire Emblem is on the way, featuring the ability to summon heroes of old.

During today's Nintendo Direct, a brand-new entry in the Fire Emblem franchise was revealed: Fire Emblem Engage, which is set to launch January 20, 2023.

The game is set in a new region called Elyos. retains the turn-based strategy elements of previous Fire Emblem games, but the hero is able to summon heroes from previous Fire Emblem games--Marth and Sigurd are shown as examples in the trailer.

