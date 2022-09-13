Fire Emblem Engage Now Available For Preorder
Fire Emblem Engage will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 20.
Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title.
Fire Emblem Engage Preorder Bonuses
Nintendo has not revealed any preorder bonuses for Fire Emblem Engage. That might change as we inch closer to launch and more retailers begin to carry the game, so stay tuned for details.
Preorder Fire Emblem Engage Standard Edition
$60
The standard edition of Fire Emblem Engage is the only version currently up for preorder. As you’d expect, it comes with the base game and nothing more--but it’s also the cheapest way to get your hands on the upcoming game.
Preorder Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition
Price TBA
Although Nintendo has not yet opened up preorders for the collector’s edition (which has been given the fancy moniker, Divine Edition), it’ll be available on the same Switch eShop page as the standard edition. It’ll include the following:
- Fire Emblem Engage base game
- SteelBook
- Art cards
- Art book
- Poster
This version is bound to sell out fast when Nintendo pushes it live, so keep your eyes peeled and move fast if you want to snag a copy.
Fire Emblem Engage will take you to the new kingdom of Elyos, a region that’s embattled in a war against the evil Fell Dragon. You’ll step into the shoes of the Divine Dragon, who is tasked with fending off the Fell Dragon and returning peace to the land.
Besides the usual grid-based action, Engage will introduce a new Emblem Rings mechanic. This will let you summon Fire Emblem characters from previous games, including Marth and Sigurd. These rings are scattered throughout Elyos, and it sounds like tracking them down will be more than worth the effort. You can get your first look at the upcoming game by viewing the September Nintendo Direct reveal below.
Bayonetta 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch Logitech About To Reveal Its Steam Deck Competitor | GameSpot News GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 - Splatfest Announcement – Nintendo Switch PlayStation State of Play September 2022 Livestream Ib - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3 – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Let's explore! (Nintendo Switch) Pikmin 4 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch STORY OF SEASONS: A Wonderful Life - Announcement Trailer
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation