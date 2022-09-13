Fire Emblem Engage Now Available For Preorder

Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are already open for the recently announced title.

Fire Emblem Engage Preorder Bonuses

Nintendo has not revealed any preorder bonuses for Fire Emblem Engage. That might change as we inch closer to launch and more retailers begin to carry the game, so stay tuned for details.

Preorder Fire Emblem Engage Standard Edition

$60

Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch

The standard edition of Fire Emblem Engage is the only version currently up for preorder. As you’d expect, it comes with the base game and nothing more--but it’s also the cheapest way to get your hands on the upcoming game.

Preorder Fire Emblem Engage: Divine Edition

Price TBA

Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition for Nintendo Switch

Although Nintendo has not yet opened up preorders for the collector’s edition (which has been given the fancy moniker, Divine Edition), it’ll be available on the same Switch eShop page as the standard edition. It’ll include the following:

Fire Emblem Engage base game

SteelBook

Art cards

Art book

Poster

This version is bound to sell out fast when Nintendo pushes it live, so keep your eyes peeled and move fast if you want to snag a copy.

Fire Emblem Engage will take you to the new kingdom of Elyos, a region that’s embattled in a war against the evil Fell Dragon. You’ll step into the shoes of the Divine Dragon, who is tasked with fending off the Fell Dragon and returning peace to the land.

Besides the usual grid-based action, Engage will introduce a new Emblem Rings mechanic. This will let you summon Fire Emblem characters from previous games, including Marth and Sigurd. These rings are scattered throughout Elyos, and it sounds like tracking them down will be more than worth the effort. You can get your first look at the upcoming game by viewing the September Nintendo Direct reveal below.