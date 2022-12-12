Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition Preorders Discounted At Walmart

Update: Walmart is currently selling the Fire Emblem Engage Divine Edition for only $82. This edition retails for $100, so we expect this deal to sell out quickly (December 12).

Fire Emblem Engage is a brand-new entry in the long-running strategy franchise, first revealed during September’s Nintendo Direct. It’ll have you once again facing off against enemies in grid-based, strategic combat--and it’s currently slated for a January 20 release on Nintendo Switch. And though the game won’t launch until next year, preorders are open for the recently announced title. Nintendo is even releasing a collector's version dubbed Divine Edition. You can preorder the Divine Edition at GameStop and Target right now.

Fire Emblem Engage Preorder Bonuses

Nintendo has not revealed any preorder bonuses for Fire Emblem Engage. That might change as we inch closer to launch and more retailers begin to carry the game, so stay tuned for details.

Fire Emblem Engage will take you to the new kingdom of Elyos, a region that’s embattled in a war against the evil Fell Dragon. You’ll step into the shoes of the Divine Dragon, who is tasked with fending off the Fell Dragon and returning peace to the land.

Besides the usual grid-based action, Engage will introduce a new Emblem Rings mechanic. This will let you summon Fire Emblem characters from previous games, including Marth and Sigurd. These rings are scattered throughout Elyos, and it sounds like tracking them down will be more than worth the effort. You can get your first look at the upcoming game by viewing the September Nintendo Direct reveal below.