Finka In Rainbow Six Extraction Plays Just Like She Does In Siege

Rainbow Six Extraction is Ubisoft's upcoming PvE-focused spin-off of Rainbow Six Siege, and players of Ubisoft's tactical PvP shooter will likely already be familiar with how Extraction's operators play.

A new gameplay video highlighting operator Finka shows off the similarities between Ubisoft's two Rainbow Six titles. Just as is the case in Siege, Finka's primary operator ability is adrenaline surge, which allows her to give teammates a health boost with the press of a button. The ability can also revive downed teammates, and, like in Siege, improves weapon handling and recoil.

Unlike in Siege, the abilities of Extraction's operators can be upgraded over time. In Finka's case, her adrenaline surge can be improved to be usable even when downed, allowing her to revive herself.

Ubisoft insists the two games will appeal to different audiences. Creative director Patrik Méthé has said that even though Extraction features many of the same characters, weapons, and abilities from Siege, the unique situations presented in Extraction will change how each operator is played.

"They're both very different games offering their own challenges and pacing so there's no worry in that regard, quite the opposite in fact," Méthé said. "The way [Extraction] is built in its PvE nature--we're confident that it will appeal to a wide variety of players from both sides."

Rainbow Six Extraction sees team Rainbow form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (aka REACT) to combat an alien threat known as the Archæns. The game will feature 18 operators from Rainbow Six Siege, whose abilities, weapons, and gear can be upgraded to better combat the 10 different Archæn lifeforms players will be going up against. Just like in Siege, players will be able to utilize the destructibility of the game's maps to their advantage, with the ability to reinforce walls or create new sightlines through controlled destruction.

Players who purchase Rainbow Six Extraction will unlock all of the game's 18 operators in Rainbow Six Siege, as well as the United Front skin bundle for both titles. Rainbow Six Extraction will also support full cross-play and cross-progression across all available platforms. Rainbow Six Extraction is available for preorder now and releases January 2022.