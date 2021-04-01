Finally, YouTubers Can Swear Without Risking Demonetization

Navigating YouTube's rules for monetization can be a big headache for content creators, but YouTube is expanding its policies for profanity and sensitive content.

Previously, YouTube allowed for light profanity like "hell" or "damn" in monetized videos. Now, though, YouTube will allow moderate profanity like "s**t" and "b**ch" in the first 30 seconds of a video, as well as infrequent strong profanity and censored profanity (the f-word, etc.) further into the video.

In addition to expanded allowances for profanity, YouTube will let content creators monetize videos about "recreational drugs and drug-related content," "documentary or news content that may include violent interactions with law enforcement," and "controversial issues where non-graphic, objective discussions of controversial issues are in the video." Creators will also be able to monetize more videos that feature adult themes "delivered through the context of humor," such as romance and dating jokes. The site also provided more specific examples for content that still cannot be monetized, including Adult content, harmful or dangerous acts, and firearms-related content.

"Based on creator and advertiser input, we've updated our guidelines to allow more content to become eligible for full monetization (green icon) while continuing to maintain advertiser industry standards," YouTube said in a policy update on Tuesday.

These changes come as the United States continues to grapple with sensitive issues like police brutality and drug legalization, both of which may have pushed aspects of this policy change.