Final Valerian Trailer Delivers Jaw-Dropping Sci-Fi Action

The spectacular final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi adventure Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is here. The movie is directed by The Fifth Element's Luc Besson and it hits theaters in July. Check out the new trailer below:

Watch the final trailer for @LucBesson’s #Valerian – a groundbreaking cinematic event a lifetime in the making. See it in 3D & @RealD3D 7/21 pic.twitter.com/5nPhQEUmlA — Valerian Movie (@ValerianMovie) May 24, 2017

This follows two previous promos--watch them here and here. The film is based on the acclaimed French comic book series Valérian and Laureline, and it stars Cara Delevigne, Dane DeHaan, Ethan Hawke, John Goodman, Clive Owen, Rutger Hauer, and Rihanna.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Besson spoke about how the idea to adapt the comic book first came to him during the making of The Fifth Element, over 20 years ago. "I hadn't thought about it, because it was part of my childhood, and who thinks of making a film about a childhood souvenir?" he said. "I had [Valerian comic book writer] Jean-Claude Mézières working on The Fifth Element, and he's the one who said, 'Why are you doing this sh***y film? Why you don't do Valerian?'

"My first answer was, 'Because it's impossible.' In my memory, there are basically two actors and a billion monsters, and I didn't know how we could do it. I went back to the comics to read them again. I arrived at the same conclusion--impossible.

"But every year I looked again and thought, maybe one day it is possible. So I took an option, and started writing a little bit."

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is released on July 27.