Final Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge Event Begins March 23

If players can collectively collect 350 million coins during the event, every participant will take home 350 My Nintendo Platinum points.

Super Mario Bros. 35's last World Count Challenge event will begin on March 23, Nintendo has announced. Like the previous two World Count Challenges, this is a collaborative event, with My Nintendo points up for grabs if players can hit the lofty goal Nintendo has set.

This time, players will be working together to collect coins. If participants can collectively acquire 350 million coins before the event ends, everyone who collected at least one coin during the World Count Challenge will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum points. Platinum points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards on the My Nintendo website, including some exclusive physical goods.

The World Count Challenge event begins at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET on March 23 and runs until 11:59 PM PT on March 29. As Nintendo notes, this'll be the game's final event; like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 is scheduled to be delisted after March 31, so you only have a few days left to play it. Super Mario Bros. 35 is free to download for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

That isn't the only Mario game holding a new event. Another Ninji Speedrun course is now live in Super Mario Maker 2. This one is called "Cape Mario Master," and it tasks players with collecting 100 coins as quickly as they can as Cape Mario in a "vast" forest level.

According to Nintendo, Mario Maker's 2 next Ninji Speedrun event will begin on April 14, and it will be the game's final one. The company hasn't shared many details about that event yet, but it says it "will be bigger than usual and last for 2 weeks."

