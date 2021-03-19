Final Super Mario Bros. 35 World Count Challenge Event Begins March 23

Super Mario Bros. 35's last World Count Challenge event will begin on March 23, Nintendo has announced. Like the previous two World Count Challenges, this is a collaborative event, with My Nintendo points up for grabs if players can hit the lofty goal Nintendo has set.

This time, players will be working together to collect coins. If participants can collectively acquire 350 million coins before the event ends, everyone who collected at least one coin during the World Count Challenge will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum points. Platinum points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards on the My Nintendo website, including some exclusive physical goods.

The 3rd & final #SuperMarioBros35 World Count Challenge runs from 3/23 12am PT to 3/29 11:59pm PT!

In this final Special Battle, players worldwide will work to collect 350 million coins! If achieved, those collecting at least 1 coin will receive 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points! pic.twitter.com/Wedum759sr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 19, 2021

The World Count Challenge event begins at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET on March 23 and runs until 11:59 PM PT on March 29. As Nintendo notes, this'll be the game's final event; like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Super Mario Bros. 35 is scheduled to be delisted after March 31, so you only have a few days left to play it. Super Mario Bros. 35 is free to download for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

That isn't the only Mario game holding a new event. Another Ninji Speedrun course is now live in Super Mario Maker 2. This one is called "Cape Mario Master," and it tasks players with collecting 100 coins as quickly as they can as Cape Mario in a "vast" forest level.

Collect 100 coins to clear the Ninji Speedruns Course, “Cape Mario Master”, available now! Fly all around these vast woods as Cape Mario. Spin while dashing to twirl high into the air! Check Cape Mario's controls anytime with “Mario's Moves” from the pause menu. #SuperMarioMaker2 pic.twitter.com/5k666u8CIC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 17, 2021

According to Nintendo, Mario Maker's 2 next Ninji Speedrun event will begin on April 14, and it will be the game's final one. The company hasn't shared many details about that event yet, but it says it "will be bigger than usual and last for 2 weeks."