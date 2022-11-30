Final Fantasy XVI Has Been Rated In Brazil, Might See A Release Date Soon

This gives more legitimacy to rumors claiming that a release date trailer and preorders will come soon.

Final Fantasy 16 has been rated in Brazil, leading credence to rumors that preorders will go up in early December and that a release date trailer is coming soon.

The rating was first noticed by Gemetsu. The game has been rated as "not recommended for children under 16." According to a translation via Insider Gaming, the game includes sex scenes that are "not fully shown" and plenty of violence including "blood, intentional deaths, torture...victims suffering" and even "hate crimes."

Insider Gaming also reported last week that preorders for Final Fantasy 16 will go live on December 7 or 8. Its report suggests that this news along with a release date trailer will be shown off at The Game Awards, which airs on December 8, though it acknowledges that Square Enix or Sony could be planning their own event. This speculation does fit in with previous statements from developers. In an interview with Famitsu earlier this month, main director Hiroshi Takai said the game was "95%" finished. Producer Naoki Yoshida said he expected the exact release date to be revealed soon.

Final Fantasy 16 is planned to release sometime in Summer 2023. The most recent trailer showed off epic battles between the mystical Eikons. The game will be a temporary PlayStation exclusive for six months after the release date.

