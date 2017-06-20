Final Fantasy XV Episode Prompto Release Date Revealed

Episode Prompto, the next DLC chapter for Final Fantasy XV, will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from June 27, Square Enix has announced. In the new story-focused chapter Prompto, one of the main game's primary protagonists, becomes "separated from the group and [finds himself] alone in an arctic environment."

Players will "experience an untold story as Prompto fights to discover the truth behind his origins and to take control of his own fate," according to Square Enix.

A trailer for Episode Prompto shows that gameplay is focused on third-person shooting, which makes sense given Prompto's expertise with firearms. Across the episode players will have access to handguns, rifles, and rocket launchers. The trailer also reveals there will be a bike-riding segment and cameos from a few characters that are also featured in the main game.

Final Fantasy XV launched in November 2016 for PS4 and Xbox One in November, going on to ship more than 6 million copies. Square Enix previously released the Episode Gladio DLC and also plans to release a chapter focused on Ignis.

Another expansion, called Comrades, is expected to add four-player co-op featuring all four main characters, but Square Enix has not set a release date for this add-on.

At E3 2017, a VR fishing game set in the Final Fantasy XV universe was revealed. It is called "Monsters of the Deep," and is set to launch September 2017 for PlayStation VR. For more PlayStation news from E3, check out our roundup of Sony's E3 press conference news. Other announcements included a new Monster Hunter game and Skyrim VR for PS4.