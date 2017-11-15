Final Fantasy XV Comrades Multiplayer Out Now

Fearsome foursome.

Last updated by on

1 Comments
Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
  1. Restart Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live
  2. StarCraft 2 Now Free-to-Play; PUBG Leak Reveals New Vehicles & New Map! - GS News Roundup
  3. GS News Update: Call Of Duty: WW2 Adding Microtransactions Soon
  4. Star Wars Pay-To-Play Backlash Earns EA Most Downvoted Reddit Comment Ever - GS News Roundup
  5. EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Controversy - The Lobby
  6. Call Of Duty: WW2 - Why Does The M1 Garand Ping?
  7. Deadpool 2 - Teaser Trailer
  8. Destiny 2 Week 4 PC Reset Savathun's Song Nightfall and New Monarchy Wins
  9. Rocket League On Switch Launch Livestream
  10. Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy Live
  11. Zelda Breath Of The Wild Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Update Livestream
  12. Doom On Switch Livestream
Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades LiveYou are watching Destiny 2 Week 4 PC Reset Savathun's Song Nightfall and New Monarchy Wins
Live in
The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer Expansion Comrades Live

Related
Final Fantasy XV
Follow

Comrades--the multiplayer expansion of Final Fantasy XV--is out now, days before the one-year anniversary of the full game's release. This DLC is just the latest in what has been a steady stream of diverse post-release content updates, from new story chapters to novelty costumes.

From our initial impressions, Comrades is proving quest and activity-filled as the Prompto and Gladiolus chapters. With the help of a modified spellcasting mechanic, we've taken on a number of monster hunting assignments, leaving us wondering when there'll be missions against human antagonists. In terms of finding a group of strangers to play with, this mode has come along way from its spotty beta. Unsurprisingly, it hasn't been hard to find players through the Quick Play feature, but you also have the option of playing with AI instead. This expansion appears to have been worth the wait after missing its original October release target.

You can try out Comrades yourself on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One if you purchased the Season Pass or as a individual purchase for $20, which still requires owning Final Fantasy XV.

Next up is the long-awaited Episode Ignis chapter, which due out December 13, 2017.

No Caption Provided

Filed under:
Final Fantasy XV
PlayStation 4
Xbox One

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

    •   View Comments (1)
    Join the conversation
    There are 1 comments about this story
    Load Comments (1)