Final Fantasy XV Comrades Multiplayer Out Now

Comrades--the multiplayer expansion of Final Fantasy XV--is out now, days before the one-year anniversary of the full game's release. This DLC is just the latest in what has been a steady stream of diverse post-release content updates, from new story chapters to novelty costumes.

From our initial impressions, Comrades is proving quest and activity-filled as the Prompto and Gladiolus chapters. With the help of a modified spellcasting mechanic, we've taken on a number of monster hunting assignments, leaving us wondering when there'll be missions against human antagonists. In terms of finding a group of strangers to play with, this mode has come along way from its spotty beta. Unsurprisingly, it hasn't been hard to find players through the Quick Play feature, but you also have the option of playing with AI instead. This expansion appears to have been worth the wait after missing its original October release target.

You can try out Comrades yourself on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One if you purchased the Season Pass or as a individual purchase for $20, which still requires owning Final Fantasy XV.

Next up is the long-awaited Episode Ignis chapter, which due out December 13, 2017.