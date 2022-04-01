Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure Releases April 12, Gets New Trailer

During the latest Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live broadcast, the details of the MMO's upcoming patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure were revealed, with confirmation of an April 12 release date.

To start the presentation, director and producer Naoki Yoshida and his team shared the official patch 6.1 trailer, which featured small snippets of the new main scenario quests, side story content, and the much-anticipated Alliance raid, Myths of the Realm. A preview of the mystery dungeon was also included, as was the new PvP duty Crystalline Conflict--which features a sort of payload transport game--as well as gameplay footage of The Minstrel's Ballad: Endsinger's Aria Extreme trial.

Yoshida didn't reveal the specifics of the patch 6.1 main scenario quests, so we only know that they follow the events of the Endwalker expansion. As it had already been revealed in previous Live Letters, we were not given any further details on the Tataru's Grand Endeavor side story questline, either, so it's up to the players to find out more for themselves.

Players can expect new Tribal quests which will focus on the Arkasodara creating a new settlement in Thavnair, while Yoshida himself teased the Myths of the Realm Alliance raid by running through the beginning of part one, named Aglaia. From the gameplay, the raid seems to take place in the sky and features god-like boss fights that have yet to be detailed.

On top of the new Crystalline Conflict PvP duty, the Garo Collaboration will also be making a return to Final Fantasy XIV, which will feature new PvP achievements, titles, mounts, and gear sets for Shadowbringers and Endwalker jobs.

To get ready for the update, here's a guide to everything we know so far about Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure.