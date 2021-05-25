Evolve Eevee Into Sylveon Fast 9 Review Biomutant Review Fortnite Week 11 Challenges PlayStation State of Play Fortnite Season 7

Final Fantasy XIV On PS5 Exits Open Beta, Begins Official Service

Final Fantasy XIV has now entered official service on the PS5, ending a month-long open beta, which will change very little for existing customers.

Final Fantasy XIV's open beta on PS5 ended on Tuesday, beginning the game's official service on the next-gen gaming platform. The open beta began on April 13 along with the rollout of Patch 5.5 and was open to both existing subscribers and free trial users.

In the short-term, it's not immediately clear what ramifications the end of this open beta will have on the game. Along with established subscribers, players who have never tried FFXIV before can play the game through its usual free trial, which gives you access to a certain amount of content before requiring a subscription. Unlike the PS4 version of the game, there is no physical edition of Final Fantasy XIV.

The end of the open beta also corresponded with the release of FFXIV's Patch 5.55, which is the last major patch before the release of the upcoming Endwalker expansion. It includes a new main story quest called Save the Queen. Endwalker is slated to add bunny boys to the game, though fans will have to wait a little bit longer for bunny girls. The PS5 version of FFXIV offers an improved experience over the PS4 version, including better frame rates, 4K resolution, and shorter load times.

