Final Fantasy XIV On PS5 Exits Open Beta, Begins Official Service

Final Fantasy XIV's open beta on PS5 ended on Tuesday, beginning the game's official service on the next-gen gaming platform. The open beta began on April 13 along with the rollout of Patch 5.5 and was open to both existing subscribers and free trial users.

In the short-term, it's not immediately clear what ramifications the end of this open beta will have on the game. Along with established subscribers, players who have never tried FFXIV before can play the game through its usual free trial, which gives you access to a certain amount of content before requiring a subscription. Unlike the PS4 version of the game, there is no physical edition of Final Fantasy XIV.